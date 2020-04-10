Commissioner rules out hotel for homeless program

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) There could be a change of plans when to comes to finding a place for Augusta homeless during this outbreak.

As we’ve reported the Housing and Community Development Department telling city leaders the DoubleTree Hotel was in line to be used as a shelter for the homeless.

But the Doubletree management telling NewsChannel six the idea of the hotel being a homeless shelter is not going to happen.

Now Augusta commissioners saying the city needs to look elsewhere.

“If they are unwilling to participate then we don’t participate with them it’s simple they’re a private business we can’t impose this on them,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

City officials have been briefed on the proposal and the plan was to ratify the program at the next commission meeting April 21st.