Commissioner questions Augusta storm water program

Augusta water customers are starting their fourth year of paying fees for storm water maintenance programs.

But with all the recent flooding at least one Augusta Commissioners is thinking residents have paid enough.

Next Week Commissioner John Clarke wants to discuss where are the millions of dollars collected by the storm water fee are going.



“We’re going to talk about that because I’m going to upset a bunch of people right now but I’m going on record to say that if something is not changed about the way we do the storm water when it comes back up for renewal I will vote against it,” says Commissioner John Clarke.



Augusta’s storm water code calls for a “review” of the program and the fees at least every five years.