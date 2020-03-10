Commissioner pushes for administrator search

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The plans to search for a new Augusta city administrator is dragging on.

For about a month commissioners have debated hiring a professional firm to conduct a national search for a full time administrato



But Commissioner Marion Williams is accusing city leaders of dragging their feet on hiring the search firm.

” I think there is a stall tactic to hold it up until the first of next year what they’re trying to do so they can kind of guide the process the way they want to guide it I’m not falling for that see that every day I’m not falling for holding folks back,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

This afternoon Commissioners approved forming a subcommittee to push the administrator search process forward.