Commissioner opposes club decision

The year maybe nearly over but it’s not the end for adult clubs in Augusta.

As we first reported Augusta commissioners have agreed not to enforce its ordinance banning adult entertainment downtown.



The city is facing a federal lawsuit from the owner of the last two remaining clubs, and officials will wait until the case runs its course.

“I just think we should stick with our ordinance that’s the way I’ve always felt so I’m disappointed things might change with that respect I know there is a lawsuit that could take who knows how long I think we should follow our ordinance as stated,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

The city ordinance only allows adult entertainment in industrial zoned areas.