Commissioner not confident depot project is needed

Some Augusta leaders are still not happy with the direction of the Depot Project.

Tuesday Members of the Downtown Development Authority went behind closed doors with city leaders to clear the air on the 93 million dollar housing and retail development.

There’s been questions about getting documents like a business plan, budget and design plans in a timely manner.

Despite the face to face meeting at least one commissioners remains far from satisfied.

“There’s a lot of red tape and strings attached to it I think if the house if over fifty years old it has to go through the state historic review board environmental clearance there’s a lot of steps to it when you use the federal funds,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.



DDA Executive Director Margaret Woodard says the Downtown Development Authority is working in the best interests of the city on the depot project.