AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Restroom repairs at Diamond Lakes got the white glove treatment on Thursday.

Commissioner Alvin Mason took the unusual step of inspecting the repairs at the park’s restrooms. The commission approved the half a million dollar project in May but Mason says he’s been swamped with complaints about the bathrooms being closed for months.

“To actually see what’s going on, not just hear what’s going on, but see what’s going on, and make sure it’s meeting the standard, this situation that I found my self in today was necessary, it’s been a situation that has gone on for two years and we’re making great progress,” said Commissioner Mason.

City officials say the Diamond Lakes restrooms will open Friday morning.