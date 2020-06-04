Commissioner Fennoy talks protests, encouraged to see youth involved

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Taking a knee has become a common gesture as the protests over social injustice rage on.

And this is something Augusta Commissioner Bill Fennoy knows a a lot about.

He’s been taking a knee in protest during the pledge at meetings since 2017.

He says it started as support of the NFL protests against police brutality and racism.

With the recent protests he says its encouraging to see a new generation involved.

“I was just following the lead of Collin Kaepernick and I think to me it’s important that young people get involved in the struggle and it is important that young people can identify and peacefully address those issues,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Fennoy has been a target for criticism and threats, over the yeas but he says his protests do not mean he is anti-police or anti-veteran.

MORE TOP STORIES: