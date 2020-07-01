Commissioner doesn’t take back racist comment

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) No apologies from an Augusta Commissioner when it comes to his comments about the fire association.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy was the only city leader to attend the fire associations press conference

At the end of the event Fennoy said the Association was “racist:”

We asked them today if he regretted the comment and needed to apologize .

“I’m not going to apologize for that if you look at the actions that the association has taken against Chief James and the previous black fire chief there’s no other conclusion that I can come to,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Fennoy says he supports Chief James and that the issues brought by the association are not unique to the Augusta Fire department.