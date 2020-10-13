Commissioner doesn’t support city buying popular spring

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders are springing to work to protect the drinking water source for many in our area.

The property at the popular Flowing Wells spring is privately owned, and is under contract to be sold, but is going through the 15-day due diligence period.

The realtor sent a letter to Augusta officials offering the city first dibs, but never got a response.,

Some commissioners want to buy the property if the current deal falls through, but others say no.

“Whoever owns that property is stuck with free water I would think so why should the city buy it and the water is still going to be given away free, so why should the city own that,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.