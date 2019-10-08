Commissioner doesn’t see need for new vaping restrictions

Augusta city leaders put off a discussion on vaping until later this month.

As we first reported yesterday Commissioner Bill Fennoy asking for a review of the city policy on vaping and E-cigarettes.

This comes after reports of at least 16 vaping-related deaths nationwide.

But others don’t seen the need for any new measures.



“I don’t think it’s our place to ban any sort of practice whether it’s smoking or vaping that’s a private choice people can make talking about the national discussions the death that have taken place they all have been black market products,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.



Commissioner Fennoy put off the discussion until the next committee meeting because his scheduled speaker could not make today’s meeting.