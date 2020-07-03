Commissioner doesn’t see mandatory overtime as issue

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Firefighters working required to work overtime is not seen as an issue for some Augusta commissioners.

The Professional Firefighters Association this week called on Chief Chris James to step down in part because he has required mandatory overtime to staff fires stations .

Commissioners have the final vote on James and some don’t have a problem requiring overtime.

“If we need to force overtime in order to provide services for the people of this community I don’t see a problem with that if the Chief is actively recruiting people to be fireman than I support that,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

According to James Fire Departments in Athens, Atlanta, DeKalb, and Gwinnett, are just some in Georgia with mandatory overtime policies.