Commissioner calls for changes to downtown parking plans

Some Augusta commissioners say some of the proposals for paid parking downtown need to be altered.

It was last winter when a task force presented a list of recommendations for a parking program downtown.

One of those recommendations called for the hours to be from eight to eight Monday through Saturday.

But some city leaders says that’s too long.

“The hours look like it’s going to be 8 to 8 which I really hope we’re going to amend because I really don’t see the need continuing that after work hours you know the real issues downtown are during the normal work day when there’s a lot of cars just sitting there I hope will roll that back to either five or six,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Next week Commissioners will vote on hiring a Chicago based company to come up with the details for a paid parking program downtown.

The plan will be presented to commissioners for final approval.

The task force recommendations do not have to be part of the program.