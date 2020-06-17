Commissioner; By renaming Common Augusta would embrace movement

An Augusta commissioners says he’s still pushing to change the name of a downtown park.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy wants to rename the Augusta Common,the Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd Memorial Park.

Fennoy says the deaths of the three triggered a worldwide movement, one the city needs to embrace.

“People are beginning to realize that Black lives do matter and I think the city of Augusta needs to embrace the movement to support the movement and I couldn’t think of a better way to demonstrate our support,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners are expected to take up the re-naming at their next meeting.