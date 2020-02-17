Commissioner blasts new mic system

One Augusta commissioner isn’t happy with the new microphone system at meetings.

After months of talk commissioners approved the new system that has microphones that light up red, and new computer screens that show which commissioners are in line to speak.

But commissioner Marion Williams is speaking out against it.

“I’m really embarrassed about how much money we spent on a facility like that with two screens you can’t hardly see the commissioners up there the only thing the system does for me is it let you know who keyed the mic up first but if you key it second it just comes in behind it it doesn’t control the mic it’s just a waste of taxpayers money,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Williams says the system will be discussed at Tuesday’s Commission meeting, it cost taxpayers about 27 thousand dollars.