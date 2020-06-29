Commissioner blasts mayor’s response to R&B Hall of Fame

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A war of words when it comes to the proposed Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in Augusta.

Late Friday Mayor Davis issued a press statement saying the Hall of Fame has not received any approval from the mayor or the commission.

This after the hall said Augusta has been selected as the site.

Davis called on the organization to cease and desist making any more announcements.

But Commissioner Marion Williams is now taking issue with Mayor Davis.

“Really couldn’t believe I heard that, was embarrassed at the same time George. I don’t know what Hardie’s plan is but anybody ought to be really excited about coming to the home of James Brown for a National R&B Hall of fame, I guess it wasn’t his idea, he has some issues with it,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

LaMont Robinson the CEO of the Hall of Fame said in a text message he wasn’t prepared to make a comment on the mayor’s statement.

