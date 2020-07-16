Commissioner blasts Fire Department COVID response

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Members of the Augusta Fire Department raising concerns and complaints over coronavirus testing

COVID-19 testing is underway after fighters were found to be positive for the deadly disease.

Now the Firefighters associations saying employees are being forced to finish their shifts before getting their test results.

Complaints have reached commissioners.

“The way they’ve handled these COVID cases is really problematic just because not only are you sending firefighters back the the fire station to expose the rest of the crew you’re also not notifying firefighters that hey we did have a positive test,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners are expected to bring up the complaints against Fire Chief Chris James at their meeting next Tuesday.

Commissioner Garrett calling for an investigation into the allegations.