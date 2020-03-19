Commission will hold meetings, but use technology to hold down attendance

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – It was not open seating at the commission meetings. Those attending we’re told they needed to sit at least three seats apart to combat spreading the coronavirus.

“This is something I just don’t think we are really equipped to deal with right now. I don’t have the answers,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

City leaders meeting to find some answers with commissioners Mary Davis, Sean Frantom, and Brandon Garret are removing themselves from the dais, and voting from the audience.

Some commissioners feel meetings should be cancelled until a later date.

The vote was to only hold commission meetings twice a month and to have no committee meetings. They would task the IT department to set up an interactive system where both the public and commissioners can take part away from the Municipal Building.

“There are ways for us to meet without having to get physically in a room. I think that is definitely the right decision. We’re looking out for the public as well,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

“We’ve got to move forward with business. I can tell you I won’t be here, I’ll be telecommunicating from this point forward just with my family situation with my son,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

“I want to do interactive. I’m taking this very seriously,I don’t want to get any one else sick,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Commissioners don’t meet until April 2nd so that will be the first time to hold these virtual meetings, and as the Mayor Pro-Tem said It likely won’t be the last in Augusta.

George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.