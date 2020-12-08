Commission wants public hearings on proposed non-discrimination ordinance

Augusta,Ga (WJBF)Augusta leaders hit the brakes on creating a a new non discrimination ordinance in Augusta.

Mayor Davis pushing a plan to create a nine member citizens panel to hear cases of discrimination in the workplace, and issue fines.

But commissioners instead voting to have the city attorney create an ordinance and then hold public hearings to allow the business community to comment on what’s being proposed.

“I think that makes sense if you are going to hold businesses accountable businesses need to know what’s out there that they have to be mindful in dealing with the public so springing it on them is a little unfair to them,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Past and present leaders from Augusta Pride spoke in favor of having an non-discrimination ordinance for the city.