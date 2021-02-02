Commission wants case data before moving to meet again in person

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Meeting remotely has been the way the city has conducted its business for nearly a year.

“You know we’ve been meeting virtually since March of last year and the business of the people has been done I don’t think in ability for the business of the people to be done,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

But several commissioners feel meeting virtually has hampered city business and want to set the date to get back to meeting in commission Chambers that have been equipped with plexiglass dividers and social distanced seating.

“Sooner or later, we’ve got to stop doing the politically correct and do the politically right,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Some are suggesting March First as the date to meet again, but there are concerns.

I definitely would look forward to getting back in person I think we conduct business much more efficiently in person then via zoom but setting a date before we know what the COVID cases look like that could be a dangerous mix,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“What you don’t want is the commissioners not being thoughtful and looking at all of the data looking at the facts they’re real,” said Mayor Davis.

Commissioners voting to have the administrator bring back data on Augusta COVID cases and a recommendation in 30 days on whether city leaders should return to meeting in person.