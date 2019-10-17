Commission votes to take control of meetings

Augusta Commissioners vote to take greater control of their meetings.

In a year where there’s been a -a lot of talk- about rules city leaders have approved a new one.

Over the objection of the Mayor, Commissioners voted to allow any member to make a motion or a second without having to be recognized first by the person chairing the meeting.

“If you put control on it, it could give the impression that the individual controling the meeting is controling the vote so this way it is open and it is free,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioner Marion Williams who lead the charge for the rule says that’s has been the practice of the commission in the past.