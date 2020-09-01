Commission votes to honor late department director

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) An Augusta government office building is preparing to be renamed.

On a six to three vote commissioners voting to begin the process of renaming the Utilities Department building on Walker Street for Tom Wiedmeier.

Wiedmeier was the Director of the Utilities Department, who died from COVID last month.

“I have no problem with that because Mr. Wiedmeier was one of our best employees that we had and a good public servant to our community so I have no problem with that,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The request for the renaming came from a resident of the Marion Homes neighborhood in east Augusta who said Wiedmeier did a lot for the community and commissioners need to do the right thing.