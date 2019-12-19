Commission uses e-mail to approve day off

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A plan to give city workers an extra day off at Christmas is not making everyone merry.

An email going out to commissioners to approve adding Monday as a city holiday. But the day off will cost taxpayers more than $200 thousand dollars in holiday pay.

And on Tuesday, commissioners already rejected the plan before the email went out.

“I think that’s just not the way we should be doing business. We did talk about this at our meeting, it was not approved. It’s not an emergency situation here to have an e-mail vote. None of it makes sense to me. We were kind of caught out of left field on this. This came out of left field and it something I cannot approve,” said Commissioner Mary Davis.

Commissioners already added an extra holiday this year when at the last minute added Friday July 5th to the calendar.

The costs of the extra holidays were not included in the 2019 budget.