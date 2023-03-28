AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Masters Week should bring more business to the course known at The Patch, but soon who manages the business could change.

“I think the whole city will be excited to hear that, I think that will show an enhancement to the golf course as well as the community to help us grow the game as well as the programs within The Patch and what they have,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

What they have had at The Patch since 2014 is a Florida company in charge. But a proposal going before commissioners Wednesday calls for the city to work out a lease agreement with Augusta Technical College, to take over the operation, and develop a world class public golf course when the current lease ends after 2024.

“Augusta Tech will tell that story, that’s their story to tell, just from the commission standpoint we want to support this endeavor because it’s an enhancement to this community,” said Frantom.

City and Augusta Tech officials met Tuesday, the school not ready to talk details until the deal is approved.

“We’re just excited, tomorrow we have a vote on the agenda, we’ll talk more about the opportunities between Augusta Tech and the city to work here at The Patch, so you got to stay tuned,” said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl.

But a change in operators will mean a change for Patch players, some worry about increasing fees.

“So, I think it’s a family atmosphere, keep it low, keep it affordable for people to play golf,” said longtime payer Conan Sanders.

“I think once people see the entire picture of what Doctor Whirl has been working on and his team, I think they are going to be very excited about this addition to Augusta,” said Frantom.

As the eyes of the golf world focus on our city, big changes are now in the air at the city-owned golf course.