Commission to vote on meeting management system

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners will decided tomorrow if they want technology to help with their meetings.

City leaders preparing to buy a microphone management system.
What this does is electronically show when a commissioners wants to speak on an issue instead of having to raise their hand and be recognized.

Supporters say it should help the the meetings run smoother.

“Well I think it’s a good idea I like structure I think this will give us a bit more structure then we had I think it will help the meetings go a little smoother,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The systems costs about 25 thousand dollars.

