Commission to try and finalize SPLOST 8 projec list

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) City leaders started work on the projects for SPLOST 8 in February the hope now is to finalize the project list Monday.

“I think we’re pretty close to where we need to be on SPLOST the citizens recognize the benefits of our programs like SPLOST,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

But city leaders are talking about SPLOST 8 with no funding for outside agencies.

“I heard some Commissioners put that out the outside agencies are going to be put out of the SPLOST and they were holding the SPLOST up I don’t agree with that,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

That would mean not funding the two-million-dollar request for the Mini-Theater; commissioner Dennis Williams is a supporter.

“I’m disappointed that as I understand it there has been no consideration for the organization I have been supporting,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioner John Clarke supports the funding requests for the Augusta Jewish Museum and a Georgia Military Museum, but will there be funding?

“According to them no, and this is what I’m fighting the hardest for is what I call the museum row,” said Clarke.

But Clarke says he will not support the 25 million dollars in SPLOST storm water projects.

“Against putting any amount even if it’s ten dollars in the SPLOST to support any storm water projects,” said Clarke.

Commissioner Marion Williams says if he doesn’t like the final product, he will work to defeat it.

“I will actually campaign against the SPLOST and I will advise the community not to support it if we’re not being fair,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

It adds up to a lot of work left to do on SPLOST in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6,