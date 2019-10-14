Commission to talk Depot project

Augusta commissioners raising some questions about a major downtown development.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss Tuesday the depot project downtown.

Commissioners will need to approve more than 12 million dollars in bonds for construction.

But some city leaders say they’re not ready to move forward.

“The percentages are not correct enough for me to vote for it the initial cost of the development has gone down has gone down but our percentages have not changed so that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me either.” said Commissioner John Clakre.

“So you can’t support it right now?”

“No,” said Clarke.

The schedule was calling for ground breaking on the depot project to take place this month.