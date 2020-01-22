Commission to keep watch on Private I

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) A troubled Augusta nightclub is being put on notice by one Commissioner

The Richmond County Sheriffs Office recommended commissioners take action against “Private I” after two people were killed in its parking lot last month,

Though city leaders did not suspend the clubs license or put it on probation, city leaders say the club knows its being watched.

“They’re going to be watched, we know that we know that the police department or whomever responsible for making sure Augusta stays safe is going to be watching and looking at what they’re going to be doing so whether we officially put them on probation not not they will be on probation, I think they know that,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams, who repreents the area where the club is located.

Sheriff’s deputies say there were just 5 incidents at the club in 2015, last year that number increased to 25.