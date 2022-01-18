Commission to hold workshop on future of underused parks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This park in Sand Hills is one of those no longer drawing a crowd, as Augusta commissioners are saying it’s time to discuss the future of the City’s underused parks.

I’ve been having those conversations with folks in my district, and they’re excited about us having this conversation something like a BMX park that no one uses or a park that has grown into a grass forest folks want to see change,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The Park Master Plan identified 16 parks that could be closed, parks the city continues to maintain.

“You can go by some parks anytime of the day any day of the week, you never see anybody on them those are the parks that we really need to look at,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“If we are under using parks, if we can consolidate or think of a better use or possibly even sell, I think that’s something we should have a really good discussion on,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The Recreation Department did not present any park recommendations to commissioners, saying staff need more time to work on them.

“I don’t think closing is the answer one of the things we’ll do, and my staff is currently working on is looking at that 2016 master plan and going back and looking at the recommendations based on that information and making an assessment,” said Recreation and Parks Director Maurice McDowell.

Commissioners approved holding a workshop on the parks in March.

There were 4 voting against, believing now is the time for the discussion.

“I absolutely believe it’s something we should look at and have that robust discussion we should always look at how we can be more effective and efficient. and also saving money at the same time,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

That sounds like no walk in the park.

Commissioner Garrett, who is pushing the proposal, voted against the work session saying holding it in March just kicks the can down the road.