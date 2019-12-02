Commission to hear about James Brown mural

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders will be getting to work bringing a James Brown mural downtown.

City leaders scheduled to hear from a local artist Tuesday who wants to paint a mural of the God Father of Soul on the wall of a building on James Brown Boulevard.

Brian Stewart is the artist behind the mural that will depict different stages of the soul singers career.

“That’s going to attract people to our city, George. We want to increase the revenue, we want to increase the economic dollars, so we got to do things like that. I think that mural is going to draw a lot of people. If that one statue draws as many people as it did, what would a mural do if we do it right,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners are expected to talk about donating $5000 dollars to the $35 thousand dollar project.