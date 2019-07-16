Commission to discuss new Gold Cross deal

We could be close to a new deal for Ambulance Service in Augusta.

Augusta Commissioners expecting to vote Wednesday on entering into an agreement with Gold Cross.

Under the plan the city would pay Gold Cross a 200 thousand dollar subsidy. pro-rated for the rest of the year.

In exchange Gold Cross would lower its transport fees and agree to other city terms.

“Obviously people will reduce their bill by a thousand dollars you’re going to see some accountability measures you’re going to see dedicated ambulances that we haven’t had in the past this is just a win-win for everybody,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Framtom.

If the deal is approved the city subsidy would increase to 600 thousand dollars next year.

