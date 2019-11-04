Commission to debate restarting gateway sculpture

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Pushing ahead with a public art display.

Augusta Commissioners are scheduled to debate the plan to put a large sculpture at Riverwatch Parkway and Alexander Drive.

They stopped the process two months ago after the two finalists sculptures were unveiled.

Some say they want art that says “Augusta.”

“I can’t interpret the message they sent, this is not to say they did not send a good message,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“You didn’t like the sculptures?”

“I would live with them but I’d rather see something different,” said Commissoner Fennoy.

Commissioners are also expected to vote on using $170 thousand dollars in sales tax money for a Martin Luther King, Jr. statue.