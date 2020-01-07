Commission to debate national search for administrator

Augusta leaders debating whether to look for a new person to run the day to day operation

Jarvis Sims has been serving as interim administrator since April, following the forced resignation of Janice Jackson.

But Wednesday commissioners will debate conducting a nationwide search to find a new administrator.

“Absolutely we’ve got to get the best candidate we can for our growing city tried to make this happen a few months ago now I hope we’ll get it moving now that the budget is completed,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Commissioner say Sims who was a deputy administrator before taking over as interim could apply for the position