Commission to debate actions against restaurant’s licenses

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) In its letter to commissioners the Sheriff’s Office saying what’s been going down at Southbound Smokehouse, should not be on the menu.

“It is concerning that an establishment would go as far as they did to create an atmosphere that they wanted,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

It’s an atmosphere the Sheriff’s office doesn’t want after earlier this month citing the manager for furnishing alcohol to a minor and operating a dance hall without a license.

The violations will go before commissioners to take action on the restaurant’s licenses.

“There’s two sides to every story we want to hear both sides of that we want to hear from there to kind of see where we’re going with that if there was a miscommunication that they didn’t have coverage that night,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

The Planning Office has made its decision, recommending Southbound business -and- alcohol license be suspended for 90 days and then the business face a five-hundred-dollar fee. and be on probation for a year.

Commissioner Dennis Williams is in support.

“Because we have, it appears we have a tendency to make a little adjustment for depending on what establishment where it is and who owns it and all of that,” said Williams.

“Suspension, renovation?”

“I don’t know maybe just the probation aspect I want to hear from the department head give us some like situations that we did,” said Frantom.

“I just don’t think suspending and shutting down is the answer I believe in probation,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissions this week will be deciding what price the restaurant will pay in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.