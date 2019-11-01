Commission to contribute to King statue

Augusta leaders are preparing to support the plan for a Martin Luther King statue.

Commissioners will vote next week on using up to 170 thousand dollars in sales tax money for the project.

The money would be part of the one million dollars approved in 2015 for public art and supporters say the idea has been discussed long enough.

“Four five ten years about a King statue here in Augusta I think if we can come up with a good location I think we should use that money for a King sculpture and make that a place a destination place,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Commissioners have approved the nine hundred block of Broad Street as the site for the King statue, but other options are the Mother Trinity Church site, on 8th Street, and Dyess Park.