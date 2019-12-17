Commission to allow nude dancing downtown to go on

Augusta commissioners headed into legal session with many thinking now isn’t time to escalate the legal fight over nude dancing.

“Well Right now I just don’t think it’s a good idea to shut them down yet I think it needs to be talked about a little more,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Back in February it appeared to be the beginning of the end of the adult clubs downtown.

When commissioners did not vote to change the city code on allowing the transfer of adult entertainment licenses upon the death of the owner, to some city leaders that should still be Augusta’s position.

“As whether the business is open January first It could still be a nightclub or whatever but as far as the adult entertainment that decision has been made,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But after the decision on the licenses the city was sued by the adult nightclubs.some commissioners saying now isn’t the time to end the dancing.

“We want to minimize our lawsuits and we don’t want to do anything that causes us to lose a lawsuit,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“The courts are going to make a decision if we do something early we’re going to end up spending tax payer money that we shouldn’t have spent remember the book store we did the same thing,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

But some downtown property owners are threatening a lawsuit if the city doesn’t go through with ending the adult entertainment downtown like the ordinance states.

“That’s their privileged to do but we have to be fair to all the members the community and not a small percentage,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Six weeks ago Commissioners did a blanket approval of all 2020 city liquor licenses, however the the licenses of the two downtown adult clubs were not included. however license and inspections officials say the state has aid if the city wishes those clubs can be allowed to operate under their existing licenses into the new year.