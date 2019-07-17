Commission takes no action on Coliseum Authority

The Coliseum Authority tells Augusta Commissioners plans for a new arena downtown are moving forward,

Last week the Authority voted to keep the arena at the current site and direct its consultants to finish renderings of a a new arena at that location.

The Authority -had- been at an impasse for more than a year prompting some commissioners two weeks ago to discuss removing the three members whose terms have expired. but that was before last weeks arena vote.

“We had two that were fighting really really hard for what everybody voted for I don’t see the need to get rid of them actually I don’t see the need to get rid of the third because everybody has an opinion everybody has to come together so I’m not for just tossing them out,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners took no action, under Georgia law the authority members whose terms have run out can serve until they are replaced or re-appointed.