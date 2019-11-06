Commission shoots down idea of saving LEC for movies

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) A disregarded Augusta city building is getting some rave reviews.

Augusta commissioners voted to continue with the demolition of the Old Law Enforcement Center despite growing calls from movie makers who want it saved.

The old LEC is seen as a one of a kind set that could be used for lot of different films.

And that’s creating a lot of interest from movie producers.

“Paramount studios has said this is one of a kind location and so on, and then it’s being shown again next month to another studio, so it has a lot of things they can use,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Three films have already used the LEC, it rents for a little more than $800 dollars a day.

In 2015 voters approved one and a half million dollars in sales tax money to tear it down.