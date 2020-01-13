Commission scheduled to discuss parking for depot project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A plan to rescue the depot project is expected to go before Commissioners on Tuesday.

The housing and retail development is on shaky ground due to delays involving parking for unisys on the site downtown.

A plan to address that is expected to be discussed in legal session.

“This is crucial to meeting the housing needs in downtown Augusta and I’m frustrated and saddened the commission doesn’t see that at this point and I’m ready to move forward,” says Cameron Nixon of the Downtown Development Authority

Thursday The Downtown Development Authority approved re-funding $50 thousand dollars in earnest money to the developers due to the project delays.

The commission must also approve the refund.