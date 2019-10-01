Commission rejects new rec center partnership guidelines

Augusta has an outside partner running the W.T. Johnson Recreation Center, also the Eastview Center, and for more than 20 years the Jamestown Center the city has partnered with the Sand Ridge Community Association.

Now Rec officials a presenting a new set of guidelines for these outside groups to follow.

“It brings a little more transparency, accountability and hopefully protection for the city and the partners we enter into these agreements with,” said Interim Recreation and Parks Director Ron Houck.

After hearing the allegations at Jamestown of the misuse of sales tax dollars commissioners did criticized the lack city oversight. which recreation officials acknowledged.

But commissioners are not sold the answer is new guidelines some even saying city should not partner with outside groups to operate city rec centers.

“There’s a lot of questions that need to be asked today I can’t vote for it because there’s a lot of questions that need to be ironed out before we enter into this,” said Commissionmer John Clarke.

“We’ll have a further discussion of whether they are needed still, I know when they were put in there was a certain need but we’ve seen how they’ve been abused not just Jamestown but other places,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“You would get rid of the partnerships?”

“I think some need to be gotten rid of yes. I think the city needs to do that how do you expect the neighborhoods to take care of the city the way the city is suppose to be doing it,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“There was already guidelines for oversight and nobody ever saw anything so I’m not sure what’s going to make these guidelines more special,” said Garrett.

Commissioners did not approve the proposed guidelines, sending the Recreation Department back to the drawing board.

However officials say if the city takes over the three centers now being operated by outside groups, that would increase costs by more than 300-thousand dollars.