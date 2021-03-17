Commission ready to return to chambers but not yet to normal

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta leaders are ready to zoom away from meeting remotely and get back to doing city business face to face.

“I’m going to continue to push to get back in we got to get back to normalcy around here,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Commissioners haven’t met in person in a year, and that has city leaders targeting the first meeting in May to return, but some don’t want to wait that long.

“I don’t see any problem in going back today I really don’t,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

But city administrator Odie Donald isn’t ready to move so quickly.

He wants commissioners to hear from heath department officials first.

“Receive a briefing from D.P.H.in April in advance of potentially going back into the chambers for the first commission meeting in May,” said Donald.

Commissioners approved holding the work session with health officials.

“I’ll do a work shop but do we really need it?” said Commissioner McKnight.

Also the Administrator recommending that commissioners only return to the chambers for their regular meetings and not the twice a month committee meetings.

“I see no reason why we can’t have both, committee and commission back in person,” said Commissioner McKnight.

City leaders preparing to return to meeting in chambers but not yet returning to normal in Augusta George Eskola WJBF News Channel 6.