Commission races hotly contested heading to runoffs

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) This court order right here kept Stevens Creek precinct open to 8:40 tonight because of technical difficulties this morning there was not a commission race on the ballot here but for thousands of voters across Richmond County there were these were some hotly contested tight fought battles.

Fighting for every vote, because they were needed in the three contested commission races, Michael Thurmond is one of those candidates vying for the District One commission seat.

“This is such a weird election usually we would knock on people’s doors and we would have gatherings and stuff, we couldn’t do that the only thing I’ve been able to do is call people,” said Thurman.

Thurman one of five candidates in the district one race, to win out right fifty percent plus one is needed.

Thurman and Jordan Johnson are neck and neck for the top spots in a run-off, with Von Pouncey right behind finishing third.

In District 3 Sean Mooney, Katherine Smith McKnight, advance with. and Lori Myles in a tight race with Robert Cooks not far behind the top two spots to advance

In District 9 Corey Johnson is the most experienced, he’s a past two time commissioner representing the second District, Francine Scott the closest to Johnson, both below the fifty percent threshold.