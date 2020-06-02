Commission pushes back meetings in person

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners will not be meeting face to face for weeks.

City leaders voting last month to return to meeting at the municipal building June 16th.

However commissioners now having a change of heart and saying they will not return to meeting in person until the first meeting in August.

“We can get just as much accomplished this way yes we have our technical difficulties there’s no reason to rush back there when we have this technology,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

The commission has been meeting using zoom since April. final vote on moving the in-person meetings to august was six to four.