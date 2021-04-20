Commission pumps brakes on more funding for sculpture trail

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Ten sculptures downtown are creating quite a stir, and some city leaders are eager to make this a permanent part of downtown.

“Some of the city leaders who were at the ribbon cutting got very excited by this project and basically wanted to buy them all so the arts council recommended that the city purchase five,” said Brenda Durant, Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

Under the original agreement the city has only agreed to spend 25 thousand dollars to buy one statue but a commission committee recommending spending 100 thousand dollars for five statues but some saying the city has other needs.

“This is something we don’t really need so eager about right now and concentrate on some of the things that would improve the quality of life throughout the city,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

To expand the sculpture trail, a committee recommending 100 thousand dollars this year, for statues than another 100 thousand dollars in 2023 and then maybe another 100 thousand in 2025.

“That’s a big chunk of change and a big jump in numbers as far as it goes, I think we need to bring it back to the table and have further discussions,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Some commissioners saying voters already approved 1 million dollars in sales tax money for gateway sculptures that haven’t move forward.

“And we can’t see to get that up and running I’m reluctant to give additional money to try and do some other things with statues,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Commissioners watching their steps now when it comes to the sculpture trail downtown. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.

Commissioners voting to have the Arts Council to make a presentation in 90 days on the gateway sculptures and the plans for the sculpture trail.