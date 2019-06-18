Commission moving toward security changes

Augusta Commissioners are moving towards security changes at city buildings.

A motion to begin screening at the Municipal Building was presented at Tuesday’s meeting but was withdrawn after the Marshal’s Office said commissioners needed to be aware of the nuances of the proposal.

Right now visitors at the Municipal Building are screened for weapons — but city workers are not.

However several Commissioners believe the screening is something that needs to be done.

“Screen employees coming into this building though, that could slow down their mornings coming in.”

“I think that’s fine and other government buildings are doing it I think we should fall into that same category so i think that’s a good move.” said Commissioner Mary Davis.



Mayor Davis called for a complete security assessment of all city buildings, there was no discussion of his request for a security escort when he’s conducting city business.