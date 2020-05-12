Commission moves forward on search for permanent city administrator

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) The search for a new City Administrator in Augusta is moving forward.

A commission sub-committee voting to recommend hiring a head hunting firm to do a nationwide search.

The committee also recommending requiring three to five years experience as a city manager or administrator.

It’s been more than a year since former Administrator Janice Jackson resigned under pressure so city leaders say its time to get moving.



“We’re ready to you know to collectively get going with this process for the national search we feel good about the process and the job descriptions so hopefully we’ll see what kind of response we get and we hope that gets started quickly with the headhunter,” said commissioner Mary Davis.



The full commission will vote on the recommendations next week, Davis says she expects to have the recruiting firm in place within the next 30 days.