Commission misses own deadline for having SPLOST 8 project list approved

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Meanwhile city leaders did not touch on another big issue, they’re facing, the final SPLOST project list.

Last month Commissioners set today as deadline to complete the list of what projects will be put before voters next March,

Commissioners haven’t officially met to discuss the SPLOST programs since September and some say they haven’t been involved in any behind the scenes discussions.

I will tell you this if it’s all filled out and they’re ready to vote on it my vote will be no because I have not had as a couple of other commissioners have not had full talks about what we’re wanting,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Finance officials say commissioners still have time to meet and finalize a project list and still meet deadlines for the March referendum