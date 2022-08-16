AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For six months, Augusta has been without a permanent city administrator. Now, city leaders say it’s time to begin the search to find one.

“The current interim administrator is doing a great job, we’ll see whether the commission wants to do an internal or external search for me, more like a regional search is what I’m looking for, but I think it’s important we move this process along,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Takiyah Douse was named interim administrator in February, but under the city’s current job description she doesn’t have the three to five years experience to apply for the permanent job.

“I’ll just go on the record, I would like to see Ms. Douse stay, but you know we have some things we have to work out,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Commissioners have other things to work out, like timing. Commissioner Frantom wants to see the search over by November, but three current commissioners and the mayor are going to be gone in January.

“I have some concerns about that about those that are going to potentially voting on someone they’re not going to be here to work with and what type of person they receive,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Commissioners deciding in the end to turn the issue back to committee to hammer out job requirements and whether the search should be national or regional.

“I want to see qualified candidates, I want to see those who have a track record of being leaders I want to see someone who wants to stay here in Augusta and be that leader,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.