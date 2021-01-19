Augusta commission limits alcohol license savings to only bars and restaurants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Commissioners say waiving alcohol license fees was intended to help bars and restaurants, but as we reported the action the city took earlier this month went further than that.

“Package stores, convenience stores, big box stores, those that did not close…they were not part of the shut down,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners were trying to bring some relief to bars and restaurants who were forced to closed because of the pandemic, saying the intention was not to waive liquor license fees for every businesses selling alcohol.

“We need to make this apply to the restaurants and bars that had to shutter their businesses for so long. They were the ones that were hurt,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners voted eight to two to waive the fees for bars and restaurants, only commissioner Frantom voted against, not wanting to take an action that could hurt getting help to the businesses that need it.

“We have to get this money out and to have more red tape in the process…I didn’t want to support something like that. We have to get it out and help them,” said Frantom.

But help isn’t coming now just because you have a alcohol license.