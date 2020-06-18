Commission lets stand cost of living increase despite budget hits from covid

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) With the Coronavirus this was not unexpected, city revenues down while expenses are up.

Augusta commissioners with the opportunity to do a million dollars in belt tightening an opportunity they’re not taking.

They approved it in November, a cost of living raise for city employees, but some commissioners say times have changed.

“If you look at the revenue you look at the tax that we’ve lost because of covid it’s just not a good time to go forward with a raise,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Augusta commissioners getting an update from financial officials on the impact of the coronavirus.

The city has spent two million dollars on hazard pay, and buying personal protection equipment.

While with no Masters and no shopping sales tax revenues down about two million dollars.

“That is information we need to be cognizant of that our revenue streams have slowed and that shouldn’t surprise anybody,” said Finance Director Donna Williams.

But to offset that. finance officials offering options, one the employee cost of living raise set to begin in July could be eliminated, saving a little more than one million dollars this year.

“A lot of these people are working from pay day to pay day I’m certainly in support, the COLA was in our budget, we budgeted for it we just have to prepare for whatever is down the road,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Fiance officials saying commissioners could also look at across the board budget cuts to offset revenue loss, or use fund balance reserves.

“Reserves are like the piggy bank you can only keep going back taking out of the piggy bank until there’s nothing left in the piggy bank,” said Commissioner Clarke.

Augusta finance officials saying they are not in panic mode but say city expenses and revenues are something they will need to continue to monitor.