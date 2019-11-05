Commission leaves open going after ambulance zone

Augusta leaders talk ambulance service.

Commissioners debating whether to take action on stopping the proposal to replace Gold Cross as the Ambulance Zone provider for the city.

Commissioners hearing from a Augusta University student who called for an ambulance last week but one wasn’t sent

Commissioners say that was a communication problem and there is no reason right now for the city to take over the zone.

“Had a conversation about that and apparently it was a misunderstanding between dispatch and Gold Cross and AU so apparently somebody somewhere did not understand something but it’s a place for learning and hopefully it won’t happen again,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“You don’t think that’s a reason to take over the zone?”

“Absolutely not,” said Commissioner Garrett.

A motion to end the city’s pursuit of gaining control of the ambulance zone failed.